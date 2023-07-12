Buzzing Stocks: July 12, 2023

Here are the stocks that are buzzing in the trade today.
Shares of Delta Corp. and Nazara Technologies Ltd. fell as much as 28% and 14% intraday, respectively, after the GST Council decided to levy a 28% tax on online gaming, horse racing, and casinos.
Bharti Airtel Ltd. stock hit a record high of Rs 895.70 after it agreed to buy an additional stake in the software-defined networking company Lavelle Networks Pvt.
Lupin Ltd. shares hit a 52-week high of Rs 935 after it received a U.S. Food and Drug Administration inspection report that requires voluntary action from the company for its facility in Madhya Pradesh.
Shares of the multiplex chain rose 0.85% to Rs 1,440 intraday after the GST Council lowered taxes on food and beverages consumed in cinema halls.
Shares of the company jumped over 12% to Rs 623 apiece, after it won a supply order from Siemens AG.