9 Cheapest Countries You Can Visit From India

From Thailand to Vietnam to Nepal, there's something for everyone on this list.
Looking to plan an international vacation, but having budget constraints? Well, here are some international destinations which you can visit from India without burning a big hole in your pocket.
Is regarded as one of the cheapest international destinations from India that fits well within the budget for all. A destination famous for the Koh Phi Phi islands along with its exquisite beaches, magnificent temples and nightlife.
Also famously known as the land of the 'Ascending Dragon'. It is famous for its natural landscapes like Ha Long Bay, Vietnamese cuisine, temples and pagodas.
Another destination known for being among the cheapest international destinations from India, Indonesia is famous for its romantic tropical beaches (especially Bali), sirene landscapes and volcanoes.
Also famously known as the 'Kingdom of Wonder'. It is famous for its temple ruins (especially Angkor Wat, a World Heritage Site), tropical beaches and floating villages.
Known for its tagline 'Truly Asia', it is famous for Petronas Twin Towers, historical structures and stunning coastal areas (like Langkawi Island).
The Republic of China is the official name of Taiwan. It is famous for its Shilin Night Market, Pingxi Sky Lantern Festival, natural landscapes and bustling nightlife.
Often popularly referred to as the Pearl of the Indian Ocean, it is famous for its tea plantations, buddhist culture and also for its golden beaches and tall mountains.
Often referred to as the 'Land Of Truth', it is most famous for Mount Everest, the highest mountain peak in the world. It is also famous for its religious monuments & Buddhist culture and is also an ideal destination for trekking and mountaineering.
Known as the 'Land of a Million Elephants', it is famous for its amazing scenery, spectacular waterfalls (including Tad Fane and Dong Hua Sao) and Luang Prabang - A UNESCO World Heritage Site.