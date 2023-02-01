Budget 2023: What's In Store For Middle Class?

Here are the 10 areas of Budget 2023 exclusively for the middle class.

Updated On 01 Feb 2023

Relief Under New Tax Regime

Big relief under the new tax regime; no tax on income up to Rs 7 lakh.

Income: Standard Deduction

Benefit of standard deduction of up to Rs 52,500 for income up to Rs 15.5 lakh.

Leave Encashment For Non-Government Employees 

Leave encashment up to Rs 25 lakh exempt from tax for non-government employees.

Cheaper Products 

Cut in customs duty to make TV, mobile, EV, toys and electronic items cheaper.

Empowering Youth

Launches PM Kausal Yojna. Youth to get training on AI, coding, robotics and drone technology.

Update On Senior Citizens Savings Scheme

Investment by senior citizens in Senior Citizen Savings Scheme allowed up to Rs 30 lakh.

Loans for Women

Women to get loans at 7.5% interest rate for two years through Mahila Samman Savings Certificate.

Housing Allocation

Allocation for PM Awas Yojna increased by 66% under housing for all.

Enrollment Of Teachers

To enroll 38,000 teachers to Eklavya Model Schools; to open 157 nursing schools.

Tax-Free Income

Income for Agniveers to be tax-free.

