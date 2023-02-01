Budget 2023: What's In Store For Middle Class?

Here are the 10 areas of Budget 2023 exclusively for the middle class.
Big relief under the new tax regime; no tax on income up to Rs 7 lakh.
Benefit of standard deduction of up to Rs 52,500 for income up to Rs 15.5 lakh.
Leave encashment up to Rs 25 lakh exempt from tax for non-government employees.
Cut in customs duty to make TV, mobile, EV, toys and electronic items cheaper.
Launches PM Kausal Yojna. Youth to get training on AI, coding, robotics and drone technology.
Investment by senior citizens in Senior Citizen Savings Scheme allowed up to Rs 30 lakh.
Women to get loans at 7.5% interest rate for two years through Mahila Samman Savings Certificate.
Allocation for PM Awas Yojna increased by 66% under housing for all.
To enroll 38,000 teachers to Eklavya Model Schools; to open 157 nursing schools.
Income for Agniveers to be tax-free.