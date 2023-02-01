Budget 2023: Top Budget Stories You Can't Miss

Here are the must reads for understanding this year's budget.

Updated On 01 Feb 2023

Budget 2023: India Targets FY24 Fiscal Deficit At 5.9%

India’s fiscal deficit for the ongoing financial year settled in line with the government's budget estimates.

Budget 2023: Government's Capex Hiked By 33% To Rs 10 Lakh Crore For FY24

The central government continued its focus on capital expenditure for 2023–24 to aid economic recovery.

New Income Tax Regime: The Old One Is Still Attractive With Higher Deductions

The new tax regime will now be the default option. But you still can opt for the old one.

Budget 2023: Government Cuts FY24 Subsidy Spend By 28%

The government's subsidy bill overshot the FY23 budget estimates.

Budget 2023: Green Projects To Surge With Rs 35,000 Crore Energy Transition Outlay

Viability-gap funding for battery storage and government assistance for the setting up of renewable power will help green growth.

Budget 2023: Plugs Tax Avoidance Possibility In Foreign Investments

Finance Bill, 2023, proposes to change the angel tax provision.

Budget 2023: Foreign Travel, Investments To Attract Higher TCS

Budget 2023 has proposed a steep increase in the rates of tax collected at source for certain remittances.

Budget 2023: Investors In REITs, InvITs Face A New Tax

Budget 2023 does away with a tax loophole that unitholders of REITs and InvITs benefited from.

Budget 2023: Highest-Ever Capital Outlay Of Rs 2.4-Lakh Crore For Railways

The outlay for the railways is nine times the amount provided in 2013-2014, Sitharaman said.

Budget 2023: Revamped Credit Guarantee Scheme For MSMEs To Get Rs 9,000 Crore Infusion

The scheme was launched in August 2000 and Sitharaman had proposed a revamp in Budget 2022.

