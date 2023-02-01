Budget 2023: Top Budget Stories You Can't Miss

Here are the must reads for understanding this year's budget.
India’s fiscal deficit for the ongoing financial year settled in line with the government's budget estimates.
The central government continued its focus on capital expenditure for 2023–24 to aid economic recovery.
The new tax regime will now be the default option. But you still can opt for the old one.
The government's subsidy bill overshot the FY23 budget estimates.
Viability-gap funding for battery storage and government assistance for the setting up of renewable power will help green growth.
Finance Bill, 2023, proposes to change the angel tax provision.
Budget 2023 has proposed a steep increase in the rates of tax collected at source for certain remittances.
Budget 2023 does away with a tax loophole that unitholders of REITs and InvITs benefited from.
The outlay for the railways is nine times the amount provided in 2013-2014, Sitharaman said.
The scheme was launched in August 2000 and Sitharaman had proposed a revamp in Budget 2022.