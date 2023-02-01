Budget 2023: Top 10 Highlights

Here are the key highlights of Union Budget 2023.
No tax for income up to Rs 7 lakh under the new tax regime.
Tax slabs reduced to five under the new tax regime.
Fertiliser and food subsidy are seen lower in financial year 2024.
Government eyes gross tax revenue growth at 10.44% in fiscal 2024.
Fiscal deficit targeted at 5.9% for 2023-24; divestment target reduced to Rs 51,000 crore.
Agricultural credit target increased to Rs 20 lakh crore.
Allocation for PM Awas Yojna increased by 66% to over Rs 79,000 crore.
Capital investment outlay to be raised by 33% to Rs 10 lakh crore in FY24.
Capital outlay of Rs 2.40 lakh crore provided for the railways in fiscal 2024.
National Hydrogen Mission to have an outlay of Rs 19,700 crore.