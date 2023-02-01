Budget 2023: Top 10 Highlights

Here are the key highlights of Union Budget 2023.

Updated On 01 Feb 2023

New Income Tax Regime: Rebate Increased

No tax for income up to Rs 7 lakh under the new tax regime.

Structure Simplified

Tax slabs reduced to five under the new tax regime.

Fertilizer And Food Subsidy

Fertiliser and food subsidy are seen lower in financial year 2024.

Tax Revenue 

Government eyes gross tax revenue growth at 10.44% in fiscal 2024.

Fiscal Deficit And Divestment Target 

Fiscal deficit targeted at 5.9% for 2023-24; divestment target reduced to Rs 51,000 crore.

Agriculture Credit

Agricultural credit target increased to Rs 20 lakh crore.

PM Awas Yojna

Allocation for PM Awas Yojna increased by 66% to over Rs 79,000 crore.

Capital Investment

Capital investment outlay to be raised by 33% to Rs 10 lakh crore in FY24.

Capital Outlay For Railways

Capital outlay of Rs 2.40 lakh crore provided for the railways in fiscal 2024.

National Hydrogen Mission

National Hydrogen Mission to have an outlay of Rs 19,700 crore.

More Stories

Budget 2023: What's In Store For Middle Class?

Here's What Happened In Stock Market On Feb. 1

Budget 2023 Stock Impact: Here Are The Winners And Losers
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe