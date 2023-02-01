Budget 2023: 5 Key Expectations From Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Ahead of the Union Budget 2023, the general public has a lot of expectations from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Updated On 01 Feb 2023

Decrease In Rate Of Income Tax

Over the past couple of years, the cost of living has risen dramatically, whereas inflation and the pandemic have also eaten away the savings of people. So, a lot of the general public is expecting a flat reduction in the rate of interest on tax across all brackets.

Increase In Deduction Limit Under Section 80C

Currently, Section 80C of the Income Tax Act allows for a deduction of up to ₹1.5 lakh on investments made on tax-saving securities. A lot of taxpayers expect this limit to be increased to at least ₹2 lakh or more to allow the public higher tax free investments.

Increase In Limit Of Standard Deduction

Currently, the Income Tax Act allows for a standard deduction of ₹50,000 for salaried employees. Salaried taxpayers are also expecting this limit to be raised higher up to ₹1,00,000 considering rise in cost of living.

Increase In Limit Of Deductions Under Section 80D

As of now, Section 80D allows taxpayers to get a deduction of ₹25,000 (₹50,000 for senior citizens) for expenses related to medical insurance premium payments, diagnostic tests, etc. Taxpayers also expect this limit to be raised given the increase in the cost of medical expenses.

Revision In HRA Policy

Right now, the Income Tax Act only allows for deductions in the form of HRA deductions for ‘metro cities’ in only 4 cities; Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Chennai. Taxpayers also expect this to be revised to include other cities like Bangalore, Pune, etc, where COL has increased.

More Stories

Budget 2023: 10 Key Numbers To Focus On

Budget 2023: New Quotes and Terms Used By Nirmala Sitharaman In Her Budget Speech

On Budget Day - Check Petrol And Diesel Prices As On February 01, 2023
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe