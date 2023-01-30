Budget 2023: Can Sitharaman Meet India Inc.'s Expectations?

30 Jan 2023

What's On India Inc.'s Wish List?

Facilitating investments, creating jobs and streamlining policy are among the expectations that the industry has from the Union Budget.

Key Numbers Investors Will Watch—In Charts

The key figures for investors to look out for include the targeted fiscal deficit, capex and gross government borrowings.

Nifty In Technical Charts: Budget And The Modi Years

CK Narayan attempts to correlate two disparate elements—budget and price action.

Can The Government Contain Its Subsidy Bill?

A reduction in the subsidy bill is expected to drive fiscal consolidation in the next financial year.

Policymaking To Get Trickier In Next 12 Months: Sajjid Chinoy

The focus will have to be on macroeconomic stability while being mindful of the slowdown, JPMorgan's Sajjid Chinoy said.

Old Vs New Tax Regime—The Journey So Far

How has adoption of the simplified tax regime, introduced in Budget 2020, panned out?

Oil & Gas Sector Seeks Cut In 'Steep' Taxes

The domestic oil and gas industry is looking at the budget for some relief, as the upheaval in the global crude prices due to the Russia-Ukraine war led to huge losses.

Budget 2023 Wishlist: EV Makers Seek Policy Tweaks

India's electric vehicle industry does not expect big shake-ups in the budget.

Budget 2023: Seven Suggestions To Boost Infrastructure Sector—Infravisioning

Vinayak Chatterjee suggests what the budget can consider to aid infrastructure.

Indian Corporates Seek A Relook At Buyback Tax

The buyback tax needs changes to make it fairer. But, there is one key hurdle, say experts.

More Stories

Budget 2023 Income Tax Slabs: 4 Ways Salaried Taxpayers Can Benefit From Expected Changes

6 Key Expectations From Salaried Employees This Budget 2023

Here's What Happened In The Stock Market On Jan. 30
