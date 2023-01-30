Budget 2023: Can Sitharaman Meet India Inc.'s Expectations?

Stay tuned to BQ Prime, as we bring you the most extensive Budget 2023 coverage.
Facilitating investments, creating jobs and streamlining policy are among the expectations that the industry has from the Union Budget.
The key figures for investors to look out for include the targeted fiscal deficit, capex and gross government borrowings.
CK Narayan attempts to correlate two disparate elements—budget and price action.
A reduction in the subsidy bill is expected to drive fiscal consolidation in the next financial year.
The focus will have to be on macroeconomic stability while being mindful of the slowdown, JPMorgan's Sajjid Chinoy said.
How has adoption of the simplified tax regime, introduced in Budget 2020, panned out?
The domestic oil and gas industry is looking at the budget for some relief, as the upheaval in the global crude prices due to the Russia-Ukraine war led to huge losses.
India's electric vehicle industry does not expect big shake-ups in the budget.
Vinayak Chatterjee suggests what the budget can consider to aid infrastructure.
The buyback tax needs changes to make it fairer. But, there is one key hurdle, say experts.