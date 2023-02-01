Budget 2023: 10 Key Numbers To Focus On

Here are the key budget numbers of Budget 2023.

Updated On 01 Feb 2023

Gross Domestic Product

Nominal GDP growth expected in 2023-24: 10.5%.

Tax Revenue 

Growth in gross tax revenue in FY24: 10.44%. 

GST 

Central GST target for 2023-24: Up 11.95% to Rs 9.6 lakh crore.

Fiscal Deficit

Fiscal Deficit in FY24: 5.9%.

Capex

Capex for 2023-24: Rs 10 lakh crore.

Market Borrowings

Gross market borrowings in FY24: Rs 15.43 lakh crore.

Divestment Target 

Divestment Target for 2023-24: Rs 51,000 crore.

Subsidy

Total subsidy for 2023-24: Rs 3.74 lakh crore.

Food Subsidy

Food subsidy for FY24: Rs 1.97 lakh crore.

MGNREGA Allocation

Allocation for MGNREGA in 2023-24: Rs 60,000 crore.

More Stories

Budget 2023: New Quotes and Terms Used By Nirmala Sitharaman In Her Budget Speech

Budget 2023: 5 Key Expectations From Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

On Budget Day - Check Petrol And Diesel Prices As On February 01, 2023
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe