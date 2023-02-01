Budget 2023: 10 Key Numbers To Focus On

Here are the key budget numbers of Budget 2023.
Nominal GDP growth expected in 2023-24: 10.5%.
Growth in gross tax revenue in FY24: 10.44%.
Central GST target for 2023-24: Up 11.95% to Rs 9.6 lakh crore.
Fiscal Deficit in FY24: 5.9%.
Capex for 2023-24: Rs 10 lakh crore.
Gross market borrowings in FY24: Rs 15.43 lakh crore.
Divestment Target for 2023-24: Rs 51,000 crore.
Total subsidy for 2023-24: Rs 3.74 lakh crore.
Food subsidy for FY24: Rs 1.97 lakh crore.
Allocation for MGNREGA in 2023-24: Rs 60,000 crore.