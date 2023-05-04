Top 7: Most Valuable Players In IPL 2023 So Far

Find out who is leading the race for the MVP Award in IPL 2023.
With 172.5 points, RCB pacer Mohammed Siraj is at the 7th position in the list of Most Valuable Player this season. He has taken 15 wickets in 9 matches.
The Mumbai Indians all-rounder is at the 6th position with 173.5 points.
The CSK batter has been in fine form this season and is in on the 5th position with 180.5 points.
The Gujarat Titans bowler has picked up 17 wickets in 9 matches this season. He has 183.5 points.
The player leading the Orance Cap race this season is 3rd player in the list of MVPs with 190.5 points.
Despite his team being at the bottom of the points table, Axar Patel has contributed with both bat and the ball for the Delhi Capitals. He is 2nd on the list with 191.0 points.
The young opener who has smashed the highest score of the season so far is the Most Valuable Player of the tournament so far with 220 points.