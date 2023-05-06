Top 7 Fuel Credit Cards That Offer Reward Points And Cashback

A Fuel Credit card is being offered by banks to customers in a bid to provide them with maximum benefits while purchasing fuel
When you pay the ₹499 joining fee for this credit card, you'll receive 2,000 bonus reward points as an activation bonus. On fuel purchases up to ₹4,000, you are eligible for a 1% surcharge waiver.
Users can earn rewards for buying fuel at HPCL petrol stations. Every time you use your card for fuel purchases, you can save up to 4%. Users also receive ₹100 cashback on the HP Pay app as well as 2,000 reward points as a welcome bonus upon card activation and joining fee payment.
You receive 4% cashback as Edge rewards when you use this card to pay for petrol. Anyone who spends between ₹4,000 and ₹5,000 on fuel per month will benefit greatly from this card. An annual fee waiver will also be given to them.
With this card, you can accumulate fuel points for various types of purchases and apply them to fuel purchases at IndianOil petrol stations. Additionally, this credit card allows you to receive up to 50 litres of free fuel each year.
The card offers 5% cashback on purchases made with PayZapp, EasyEMI, and SmartBUY as well as on groceries, bill payments, telephone recharges, and fuel costs. You can also get 5% cashback on fuel purchases and a 1% waiver of the fuel surcharge with a minimum transaction of ₹400.
With this credit card, you can save up to 3.5% on petrol costs while also earning reward points on other eligible purchases. You can use the reward points at any HPCL petrol station to purchase fuel and receive 2.5% cashback on fuel purchases made at HPCL pumps.
Get a 1% fuel fee exemption for fuel purchases between ₹400 and ₹5,000. Customers can easily convert purchases over ₹2,500 into EMIs with terms ranging from 6 to 12 months.