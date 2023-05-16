Top 7: Best Bowling Figures In The IPL

All the players featuring in this list have represented their countries at the international level.

7.  Lasith Malinga

The IPL legend took a five wicket haul in 3.4 overs and conceded 13 runs against Delhi Capitals in the year 2011.

6. Ishant Sharma

Ishant Sharma registered his best figures in IPL 2011, when he was representing Deccan Chargers. The veteran pacer took 5 wickets while giving away 12 runs in 3 overs against the Kochi Tuskers Kerala.

5. Jasprit Bumrah

MI pacer Jasprit Bumrah took 5 wickets and gave away only 10 runs in 4 overs against KKR last season. The match was played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

4. Anil Kumble

Anil Kumble registered the figures of 5/5 in 3.1 overs during a RCB vs RR match in IPL 2009, which was held in South Africa.

3. Adam Zampa 

Leg spinner Adam Zampa recorded his best IPL figures in 2016 while he was playing for the Pune franchise. He took 6 wickets while giving away 19 runs in 4 overs against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Visakhapatnam

2. Sohail Tanvir

Pakistani pacer Sohail Tanvir took 6 wickets and gave away only 14 runs in 4 overs against the Chennai Super Kings in the inaugural season of the Indian Premier League.

1. Alzarri Joseph

In 2019, West Indian pacer Alzarri Joseph, who was playing for Mumbai Indians broke Sohail Tanvir's record which stood for more than 10 years to register the best bowling figures in an IPL innings. Joseph registered figures of 6/12 in 3.4 overs against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

