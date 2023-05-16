Top 7: Best Bowling Figures In The IPL

All the players featuring in this list have represented their countries at the international level.
The IPL legend took a five wicket haul in 3.4 overs and conceded 13 runs against Delhi Capitals in the year 2011.
Ishant Sharma registered his best figures in IPL 2011, when he was representing Deccan Chargers. The veteran pacer took 5 wickets while giving away 12 runs in 3 overs against the Kochi Tuskers Kerala.
MI pacer Jasprit Bumrah took 5 wickets and gave away only 10 runs in 4 overs against KKR last season. The match was played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.
Anil Kumble registered the figures of 5/5 in 3.1 overs during a RCB vs RR match in IPL 2009, which was held in South Africa.
Leg spinner Adam Zampa recorded his best IPL figures in 2016 while he was playing for the Pune franchise. He took 6 wickets while giving away 19 runs in 4 overs against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Visakhapatnam
Pakistani pacer Sohail Tanvir took 6 wickets and gave away only 14 runs in 4 overs against the Chennai Super Kings in the inaugural season of the Indian Premier League.
In 2019, West Indian pacer Alzarri Joseph, who was playing for Mumbai Indians broke Sohail Tanvir's record which stood for more than 10 years to register the best bowling figures in an IPL innings. Joseph registered figures of 6/12 in 3.4 overs against Sunrisers Hyderabad.