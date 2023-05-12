Most Runs Scored By Batters In the First Over Of An IPL Innings

RR's Yashasvi Jaiswal broke Prithvi Shaw's record by smashing 26 runs in the first over against KKR.
As per a tweet by Twitter user Naman Agarwal, Gayle has scored 20 runs in the first over of an IPL match twice while Adam Gilchrist and Yashasvi Jaiswal have achieved the feat as well.
KKR's Sunil Narine scored 21 runs in the first over against Krishnappa Gowtham, who played for Rajasthan Royals in the year 2018. In 2009, Naman Ojha hit 21 for RR against KKR's Brad Hodge.
Delhi Capitals' Prithvi Shaw scored 24 runs off then KKR pacer Shivam Mavi in IPL 2021. Shaw hit six consecutive boundaries in the over. Mavi also bowled a wide so overall 25 runs were scored in that over.
Rajasthan Royals batter Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 26 runs off KKR skipper off Nitish Rana in the first over of the innings on May 11. He also scored the fastest fifty in the IPL.