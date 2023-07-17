15 Most Favourite Cities In Asia 2023, According To Travel + Leisure

From bustling metropolises to serene mountain retreats, there's something for everyone on this list.

Updated On 05:39 PM IST, 17 Jul 2023

Travel magazine Travel + Leisure conducts its World's Best Awards survey every year to gather readers' opinions on travel experiences worldwide. Participants are invited to share their views on various aspects such as top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more.

1. Udaipur, India

Reader Score: 93.33

2. Kyoto, Japan

Reader Score: 92.06

3. Ubud, Indonesia

Reader Score: 91.73

4. Tokyo, Japan

Reader Score: 90.30

5. Bangkok, Thailand

Reader Score: 89.99

6. Mumbai, India

Reader Score: 89.79

7. Chiang Mai, Thailand

Reader Score: 89.49

8. Luang Prabang, Laos

Reader Score: 89.44

9. Siem Reap, Cambodia

Reader Score: 88.80

10. Singapore

Reader Score: 88.78

11. Osaka, Japan

Reader Score: 88.05

12. Jaipur, India

Reader Score: 87.95

13. Hoi An, Vietnam

Reader Score: 87.86

14. Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Reader Score: 87.64

15. Seoul, South Korea

Reader Score: 86.73

