Top 10 Most In-Demand Job Skills In 2023

As per the WEF, Cognitive skills are considered to be of greatest importance for workers in 2023.

World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs 2023 Report

A new report published by the World Economic Forum explores how jobs and skills will evolve over the next five years. Take a look at the top 10 skill sets that will help employees in the years to come.

1. Analytical Thinking 

According to Future of Jobs 2023 report, analytical thinking is considered to be a core skill by more companies than any other skill, making up, on average, 9.1% of the core skills reported by companies.

2. Creative Thinking 

Creative thinking comes second in the list of top 10 skills of 2023. Demand for creative thinking will grow faster in the next five years.

3. Resilience, Flexibility And Agility

Three self-efficacy skills – resilience, flexibility and agility are ranked 3rd.

4. Motivation and Self-Awareness

Next comes motivation and self-awareness at no.4. A motivated and self aware employee can do wonders for his/her employer.

5. Curiosity And Lifelong Learning

Curiosity and lifelong learning is a must-have skill in 2023.

6. Technological literacy

7. Dependability and attention to detail

8. Empathy and active listening

9. Leadership and social influence

10. Quality control.

