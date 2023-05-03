Top 10 Countries With Highest Average Monthly Salaries

Check where India stands in the list of countries and their monthly salaries.
A Twitter handle named 'World of Statistics' has put out a list of average monthly salaries in countries around the world. According to the Twitter handle followed by 1.8 million users, the average monthly net salary in India is $573 (Around Rs. 46,893). India is at 65th position in the list of 104 countries.
The average monthly salary in Switzerland is $6,096 which is the highest.
The average monthly salary in this small European country is $5,015.
The average monthly salary in Singapore is $4,989.
4. USA: $4,245
5. Iceland: $4,007
6. Qatar: $3,982
7. Denmark: $3,538
8. UAE: $3,498
9. Netherlands: $3,494
10. Australia: $3,391