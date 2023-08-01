Asia's Top 5 Favorite Islands For 2023

Here are the five of the most cherished islands in Asia of 2023, chosen by Travel + Leisure readers

Updated On 01:31 PM IST, 01 Aug 2023

New York-based Travel magazine Travel + Leisure has announced the best islands in Asia, according to the results of its 2023 World's Best Awards reader survey.

1. Maldives

A mesmerizing archipelago with 1,192 islands, offering luxury resorts, water sports, and a blend of cultural influences.

Readers Score: 95.68

2. Bali, Indonesia

Renowned for its rich cultural heritage, stunning beaches, and vibrant nightlife, Bali remains a timeless favorite.

Readers Score: 94.40

3. Phuket, Thailand

Thailand's gem with sun-kissed beaches, luxurious villas, and a welcoming atmosphere for an unforgettable vacation.

Readers Score: 94.21

4. Koh Samui, Thailand

Picturesque landscapes, crystal-clear waters, and warm hospitality make Koh Samui a cherished destination.

Readers Score: 93.89

5. Langkawi, Malaysia

A tropical paradise with palm-fringed beaches, diverse activities, and excellent value for money.

Readers Score: 93.65

