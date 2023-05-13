SRH vs LSG, IPL 2023: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

All you need to know about IPL 2023's match no. 58 between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Lucknow Super Giants
9th placed SRH will play against 5th placed LSG in match no. 58 of the Indian Premier League. Both teams need to win all their remaining matches to have any chance to qualify for the playoffs.
The SRH vs LSG match will be played on Saturday, May 13.
The SRH vs LSG will be an afternoon match and will start at 3:30 pm IST.
The SRH vs LSG match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.
Matches Played: 2, Won by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): 0, Won by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): 2
Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klassen (wk), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande
Kyle Mayers, Quinton de Kock (wk), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan