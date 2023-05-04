SRH vs KKR, IPL 2023: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

All you need to know about IPL 2023's match no. 47 between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders.
Both the teams have 6 points each and are placed on the bottom half of the IPL 2023 points table. They have to win all their remaining games to qualify for the play-offs.
The SRH vs KKR match will be played on Thursday, May 4.
The SRH vs KKR match will start at 7:30 pm IST.
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad is the venue for today's IPL match.
Matches Played: 24, Won by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): 9, Won by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): 15.
Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Harry Brook, Heinrich Klassen (wk), Akeal Hosein, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik
Jason Roy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Harshit Rana