SRH vs KKR, IPL 2023: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

All you need to know about IPL 2023's match no. 47 between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Updated On 9:52 AM IST

IPL 2023, Match 47: SRH vs KKR

Both the teams have 6 points each and are placed on the bottom half of the IPL 2023 points table. They have to win all their remaining games to qualify for the play-offs.

Date

The SRH vs KKR match will be played on Thursday, May 4.

Time

The SRH vs KKR match will start at 7:30 pm IST.

Venue

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad is the venue for today's IPL match.

SRH vs KKR Head-To-Head In IPL

Matches Played: 24, Won by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): 9, Won by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): 15.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Predicted Playing XI

Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Harry Brook, Heinrich Klassen (wk), Akeal Hosein, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Predicted Playing XI

Jason Roy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Harshit Rana

