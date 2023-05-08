7 Fascinating Facts About Burj Al Arab

Dubai’s Burj Al Arab is a luxurious 5-star hotel filled with many surprises.
Burj Al Arab Jumeirah stands 321m tall, which is just 60m shorter than the Empire State Building in the United States!
The luxury hotel has an extensive pillow menu that offers 17 types of pillows to its guests.
The Burj Al Arab Hotel is located 280m off the shores of Dubai and is built on a man-made island.
The construction of the iconic landmark began in 1994. It took two years to create the island, and then another three years to build the Burj Al Arab.
The hotel’s luxurious interiors are embellished with approximately 1,790 sqm of 24-carat gold leaf.
The ceiling, which is said to represent the Milky Way, is adorned with 21,000 crystals. This Swarovski installation is worth AED 1.3 million.
The Terrace at the Burj Al Arab is a 10,000 sqm luxury platform featuring two pools, cabanas, and a 1,120 sqm beach area. 1,000-tonne of white sand was imported to build the beach area.