7 Fascinating Facts About Burj Al Arab

Dubai’s Burj Al Arab is a luxurious 5-star hotel filled with many surprises.

Updated On 9:27 PM IST

It Is Incredibly Tall

Burj Al Arab Jumeirah stands 321m tall, which is just 60m shorter than the Empire State Building in the United States!

It Has A Tailor-Made Pillow Menu

The luxury hotel has an extensive pillow menu that offers 17 types of pillows to its guests.

It Is Built On An Artificial Island

The Burj Al Arab Hotel is located 280m off the shores of Dubai and is built on a man-made island.

It Took Five Years To Build

The construction of the iconic landmark began in 1994. It took two years to create the island, and then another three years to build the Burj Al Arab.

It Has Interiors Gilded in 24-Carat Gold

The hotel’s luxurious interiors are embellished with approximately 1,790 sqm of 24-carat gold leaf.

It Houses The World’s Largest Swarovski Crystal Ceiling

The ceiling, which is said to represent the Milky Way, is adorned with 21,000 crystals. This Swarovski installation is worth AED 1.3 million.

It Has The First Man-Made Luxury Beach Of Its Kind

The Terrace at the Burj Al Arab is a 10,000 sqm luxury platform featuring two pools, cabanas, and a 1,120 sqm beach area. 1,000-tonne of white sand was imported to build the beach area.

More Stories

Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — May 8

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — May 8

Karnataka Elections 2023: Polling Date, Voting Time, Results And More
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe