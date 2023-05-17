Sanchar Saathi Portal Launched: 7 Things You Can Use It For

Union Minister for Communications, Railways, Electronics & IT Ashwini Vaishnaw launched the Sanchar Saathi Portal.

Updated On 6:05 PM IST

The Indian government has expanded nationwide access to the Sanchar Saathi website, developed by C-DoT, enabling mobile users to block, track lost devices, verify device authenticity, and more.

Block Lost Or Stolen Phones

Sanchar Saathi Portal enables users to block lost or stolen phones using their IMEI details, rendering them unusable across all Indian telecom networks.

Track Lost/Stolen Phone

CEIR module in Sanchar Saathi enables the blocking and tracing of lost/stolen phones, generating traceability for tracking purposes after blocking.

Verify The Authenticity Of Purchased Phones

Sanchar Saathi Portal offers users the ability to verify the authenticity of a phone they intend to purchase by checking its IMEI number and model name.

Unblock Found Phones

The Sanchar Saathi offers a phone-blocking feature, as well as the ability to unblock a found phone for full usage with all telecom operators. The CEIR system aided the Karnataka Police in recovering more than 2,500 lost mobile phones.

Mobile Numbers Registered Under Your Name

TAFCOP on Sanchar Saathi offers 'Know Your Mobile Connections' to check all phone numbers issued under a user's name, preventing fraud.

Report Any Spam Messages/Calls

The Sanchar Saathi Portal enables users to report unsolicited commercial communication, helping telecom service providers identify and block spam trends if there are compliance issues.

Fraudulent Numbers Registered Under Your Name

To report a phone number registered under your name that doesn't belong to you or isn't in use anymore, Sanchar Saathi offers a removal option.

