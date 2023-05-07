RR vs SRH, IPL 2023: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

All you need to know about IPL 2023's match no.52 between the Rajasthan Royals and the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Updated On 3:00 PM IST

IPL 2023, Match 52: RR vs SRH

In match no.52 of the Indian Premier League, the Rajasthan Royals will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad. If SRH lose the match, they will be out of the play-offs race. RR has to win 3 out of their remaining 4 matches to qualify.

Date

The RR vs SRH match will be played on Sunday, May 7.

Time

The RR vs SRH match will start at 7:30 pm IST.

Venue

The RR vs SRH match will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

RR vs SRH Head-To-Head In IPL

Matches Played: 17, Won by Rajasthan Royals (RR): 9, Won by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): 8.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Predicted Playing XI

Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c and wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Predicted Playing XI

Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klassen, Harry Brook, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Kartik Tyagi

