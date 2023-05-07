RR vs SRH, IPL 2023: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

All you need to know about IPL 2023's match no.52 between the Rajasthan Royals and the Sunrisers Hyderabad.
In match no.52 of the Indian Premier League, the Rajasthan Royals will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad. If SRH lose the match, they will be out of the play-offs race. RR has to win 3 out of their remaining 4 matches to qualify.
The RR vs SRH match will be played on Sunday, May 7.
The RR vs SRH match will start at 7:30 pm IST.
The RR vs SRH match will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.
Matches Played: 17, Won by Rajasthan Royals (RR): 9, Won by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): 8.
Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c and wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma.
Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klassen, Harry Brook, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Kartik Tyagi