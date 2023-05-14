RR vs RCB, IPL 2023: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

All you need to know about IPL 2023's match no.60 betwen the Rajasthan Royals and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Updated On 9:00 AM IST

IPL 2023, Match 60: RR vs RCB

The Rajasthan Royals will lock horns against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in a must win match for both teams. RR have 12 points in 12 matches and RCB have 10 points in 11 matches.

Date

The RR vs RCB match is scheduled to be played on Sunday, May 14.

Time

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match will start at 3:30 pm IST.

Venue

RR vs RCB match will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

RR vs RCB Head-To-Head In IPL

Matches Played: 29, Won by Rajasthan Royals (RR): 12, Won by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): 14, No Result: 3

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Predicted Playing XI

Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c and wk), Joe Root, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, KM Asif

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Predicted Playing XI

Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel.

