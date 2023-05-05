RR vs GT, IPL 2023: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

A win for Rajasthan Royals will take them to the top of the points table of the Indian Premier League.

Updated On 9:46 AM IST

IPL 2023, Match 48: RR vs GT

Rajasthan defeated Gujarat for the first time in their previous match in Ahmedabad. RR lost their last game against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium despite scoring 212. GT will be looking to come back to winning ways after losing their previous game against DC.

Date

The Rajasthan Royals will take on the Gujarat Titans on Friday, May 5.

Time 

The RR vs GT contest will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Venue

Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium will host tonight's match between the Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans.

RR vs GT Head-To-Head In IPL

Matches Played: 4, Won by Rajasthan Royals (RR): 1, Won by Gujarat Titans (GT): 3

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Predicted Playing XI

Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c and wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Jason Holder, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma

Gujarat Titans (GT) Predicted Playing XI

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmed, Joshua Little, Noor Ahmed

