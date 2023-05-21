RCB vs GT, IPL 2023: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

All you need to know about the final league match of IPL 2023 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Gujarat Titans,
In the final league match of IPL 2023, the Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on the Gujarat Titans. If RCB win, they qualify for the playoffs and if they lose, they are out of the tournament.
The RCB vs GT match will be played on Sunday, May 21.
The RCB vs GT match will start at 7:30 pm IST.
The RCB vs GT match will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Matches Played: 2, Won by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): 1, Won by Gujarat Titans (GT): 1
Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Anuj Rawat (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel
Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Sai Sudarshan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Mohit Sharma, Yash Dayal