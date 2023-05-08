Poco F5 India Launch Date, Time, Expected Price, Features

Poco F5 will be launched tomorrow, May 9 at 5:30 PM

Updated On 8:48 AM IST

POCO F5 Expected Price

The POCO F5 will be launched in India on May 9, 2023, at a price of around ₹34,990.

Display

The POCO F5 will reportedly be equipped with a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen that has a screen refresh rate of 120 Hz.

Processor And GPU

The POCO F5 will be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 octa-core SoC along with an Adreno GPU.

Camera

The POCO F5 will most likely be equipped with a 64 MP main camera with a triple-camera setup at the rear and a 32 MP front camera.

RAM And Internal Memory

As per initial reports, the F5 will have 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB memory, which can go up if POCO also introduces more advanced variants with higher specs.

Operating System

The POCO F5 will most likely be equipped with Android version 13 out of the box and POCO’s own MIUI installed on top.

Battery And Charging

The POCO F5 will have a large battery capacity of 5,500-mAh that supports a charging speed of up to 67W.

More Stories

7 Bowlers With Highest Number Of Wickets In the IPL

KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

10 Iconic Places In Northeast India That You Must Visit
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe