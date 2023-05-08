Poco F5 India Launch Date, Time, Expected Price, Features

Poco F5 will be launched tomorrow, May 9 at 5:30 PM
The POCO F5 will be launched in India on May 9, 2023, at a price of around ₹34,990.
The POCO F5 will reportedly be equipped with a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen that has a screen refresh rate of 120 Hz.
The POCO F5 will be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 octa-core SoC along with an Adreno GPU.
The POCO F5 will most likely be equipped with a 64 MP main camera with a triple-camera setup at the rear and a 32 MP front camera.
As per initial reports, the F5 will have 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB memory, which can go up if POCO also introduces more advanced variants with higher specs.
The POCO F5 will most likely be equipped with Android version 13 out of the box and POCO’s own MIUI installed on top.
The POCO F5 will have a large battery capacity of 5,500-mAh that supports a charging speed of up to 67W.