PBKS vs RR, IPL 2023: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

All you need to know about match no.66 of the Indian Premier League between the Punjab Kings and the Rajasthan Royals.

Updated On 9:48 AM IST

IPL 2023, Match 66: PBKS vs RR

A win for either of these teams will take them to 14 points and then they will have to depend on other results to qualify for the playoffs. A defeat for Punjab or Rajasthan will officially eliminate them from the tournament.

Date

The Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match will be played on Friday, May 19.

Time

The PBKS vs RR match will start at 7:30 pm IST.

Venue

The PBKS vs RR match will be played at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.

PBKS vs RR Head-To-Head In IPL

Matches Played: 25, Won by Punjab Kings (PBKS): 11, Won by Rajasthan Royals (RR): 14.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) Predicted Playing XI

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Predicted Playing XI

Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c and wk), Joe Root, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal.

