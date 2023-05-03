PBKS vs MI, IPL 2023: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

Both Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians have won their previous games chasing scores of 200+
Both the teams are placed in the middle of the IPL 2023 points table and every win will be crucial for them to keep their hopes for the play-offs alive. Shikhar Dhawan's comeback will boost Punjab's confidence while bowling still remains a concern for the Mumbai Indians.
The Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians match will be played on Wednesday, May 3.
This is the second match that will be played on Wednesday and will start at 7:30 pm IST.
The PBKS vs MI match will be played at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.
Matches Played: 30, Won by Punjab Kings (PBKS): 15, Won by Mumbai Indians (MI): 15
Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh
Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Jofra Archer, Arshad Khan, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith