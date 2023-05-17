PBKS vs DC, IPL 2023: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

Punjab Kings need to win against Delhi Capitals to remain in the race for the IPL 2023 Playoffs.
With nothing to lose, Delhi Capitals can still ruin Punjab Kings' chances of qualifying for IPL 2023 playoffs when both the teams play at a new venue on Wednesday.
The Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match will be played on Wednesday, May 17.
The PBKS vs DC match will start at 7:30 pm IST.
The PBKS vs DC match will be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala.
Matches Played: 31, Won by Punjab Kings (PBKS): 16, Won by Delhi Capitals (DC): 15.
Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Sikandar Raza, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar
David Warner (c), Philip Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Rilee Roussow, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Praveen Dube