PBKS vs DC, IPL 2023: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

Punjab Kings need to win against Delhi Capitals to remain in the race for the IPL 2023 Playoffs.

Updated On 10:18 AM IST

IPL 2023, Match 64: PBKS vs DC

With nothing to lose, Delhi Capitals can still ruin Punjab Kings' chances of qualifying for IPL 2023 playoffs when both the teams play at a new venue on Wednesday.

Date

The Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match will be played on Wednesday, May 17.

Time

The PBKS vs DC match will start at 7:30 pm IST.

Venue

The PBKS vs DC match will be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala.

PBKS vs DC Head-To-Head In IPL

Matches Played: 31, Won by Punjab Kings (PBKS): 16, Won by Delhi Capitals (DC): 15.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) Predicted Playing XI

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Sikandar Raza, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar

Delhi Capitals (DC) Predicted Playing XI

David Warner (c), Philip Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Rilee Roussow, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Praveen Dube

