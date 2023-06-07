Top 10 Educational Institutes In India

The Minister of Education released the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2023 on June 5.
According to the recent NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework) India Rankings 2023 in the overall category, the following institutes have emerged as the top 10 institutions in India.
IIT Madras is a prestigious institution known for its excellence in engineering education. With state-of-the-art facilities and a strong focus on research and innovation, IIT Madras has consistently maintained its position as one of the top institutes in the country.
The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bangalore is renowned for its contributions to scientific research and education. IISc Bangalore has a vibrant research culture and collaborates with leading institutions worldwide to foster innovation and knowledge creation.
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi is a premier engineering institution that has consistently been at the forefront of technological advancements. With a strong emphasis on interdisciplinary research, industry collaborations, and entrepreneurship.
IIT Bombay is another prestigious engineering institute in India known for its academic rigor and research output. It offers a diverse range of programs in engineering, science, design, and management.
IIT Kanpur is renowned for its excellence in engineering education and research. It offers undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs in various disciplines.
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi is a premier medical institution in India. AIIMS Delhi is known for its cutting-edge research, high-quality healthcare services, and the production of skilled medical professionals.
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur is one of the oldest and most prestigious engineering institutes in India.With a strong emphasis on research and innovation, IIT Kharagpur has made significant contributions to the fields of engineering and technology.
IIT Roorkee, formerly known as the University of Roorkee, is a leading engineering institution in India. It offers programs in engineering, technology, architecture, and management. Known for its rich heritage and academic excellence, IIT Roorkee promotes a culture of innovation, research, and entrepreneurship among its students.
IIT Guwahati is a premier engineering institute located in the northeastern region of India. With a focus on interdisciplinary research and a strong commitment to sustainable development, IIT Guwahati plays a significant role in promoting technological advancements in the region.
JNU is a renowned multidisciplinary university in India. It offers programs in social sciences, humanities, sciences, and languages. JNU is known for its vibrant intellectual atmosphere, commitment to social justice, and emphasis on critical thinking and research.