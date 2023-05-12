Mother's Day 2023: 5 Thoughtful Gift Ideas

Mother’s Day is the day to celebrate and honour mothers and their selfless acts of love.

Updated On 5:35 PM IST

Nothing better than the priceless gift of some me-time. This Mother's Day, Gift your mother an at-home spa that will make her feel relaxed and rejuvenated.

In the run of caring for everyone else, mothers often put themselves last. Consider gifting your mother a Yoga class or gym membership which will keep her fit and in the pink of health.

How about a thoughtfully designed skincare hamper chosen in accordance with her age and skin type? 10 minutes of skincare at the end of a busy day can be a therapeutic act of self-love.

Health is wealth. Regular health screening at an older age can prevent a bunch of health ailments. This Mother’s Day, book your mother a thorough health check-up to rule out any disorder.

Some time away from the chaos of regular life is certainly going to make your mother feel special. Take her for a quick, relaxing weekend getaway this Mother’s Day, and witness her joy!

