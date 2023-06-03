Here Are The 10 Most Expensive Cycles In 2023

On World Bicycle Day, lets take a look at some bicycles which can cost a fortune.

1. 24K Gold Extreme Mountain Bike

A luxurious mountain bike coated in 24-karat gold and adorned with diamonds, weighing 24 kg and priced at $1 million.

2. Trek Madone Butterfly

An exquisite bike designed by Damien Hirst, featuring carbon fiber construction with real butterflies embedded in the frame. Weighing 7.5 kg, it was created in 2009 and costs $500,000.

3. 24K Gold Men's Racing Bike

A high-performance racing bike with a frame made of aluminum and coated in 24-karat gold. Weighing 9.5 kg, it carries a price tag of $393,000.

5. Trek Yoshimoto Nara

A carbon fiber bike designed by Yoshimoto Nara in 2008. Specific weight is not provided, but it costs $200,000.

6. Kaws - Trek Madone

A lightweight carbon fiber bike created by Trek Bikes in collaboration with Kaws. Weighing 9 kg, it was produced in 2009 and costs $160,000.

7. Trek Madone 7 - Diamond

A carbon fiber bike designed by Lenny Futura, Trek Bikes, Nike, and Alan Friedman. It incorporates gold and diamond elements, weighs 8.5 kg, and was produced in 2005. Its price is $75,000.

8. Chrome Hearts x Cervelo

A collaboration between Cervelo and Chrome Hearts, this bike features carbon fiber construction with diamond details. Weighing 10.5 kg, it was released in 2010 and costs $60,000.

9. Aston Martin ONE-77 Cycle

A lightweight carbon fiber bike developed by Aston Martin in partnership with Factor Cycle. Weighing 9.5 kg, it was introduced in 2011 and has a price of $39,000.

10. Lamborghini x Cervelo P5X

A sleek carbon fiber bike created through a collaboration between Lamborghini and Cervelo. Weighing 8 kg, it was released in 2018 and costs $20,000.

