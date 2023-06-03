Here Are The 10 Most Expensive Cycles In 2023

On World Bicycle Day, lets take a look at some bicycles which can cost a fortune.
A luxurious mountain bike coated in 24-karat gold and adorned with diamonds, weighing 24 kg and priced at $1 million.
An exquisite bike designed by Damien Hirst, featuring carbon fiber construction with real butterflies embedded in the frame. Weighing 7.5 kg, it was created in 2009 and costs $500,000.
A high-performance racing bike with a frame made of aluminum and coated in 24-karat gold. Weighing 9.5 kg, it carries a price tag of $393,000.
A carbon fiber bike designed by Yoshimoto Nara in 2008. Specific weight is not provided, but it costs $200,000.
A lightweight carbon fiber bike created by Trek Bikes in collaboration with Kaws. Weighing 9 kg, it was produced in 2009 and costs $160,000.
A carbon fiber bike designed by Lenny Futura, Trek Bikes, Nike, and Alan Friedman. It incorporates gold and diamond elements, weighs 8.5 kg, and was produced in 2005. Its price is $75,000.
A collaboration between Cervelo and Chrome Hearts, this bike features carbon fiber construction with diamond details. Weighing 10.5 kg, it was released in 2010 and costs $60,000.
A lightweight carbon fiber bike developed by Aston Martin in partnership with Factor Cycle. Weighing 9.5 kg, it was introduced in 2011 and has a price of $39,000.
A sleek carbon fiber bike created through a collaboration between Lamborghini and Cervelo. Weighing 8 kg, it was released in 2018 and costs $20,000.