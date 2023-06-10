List Of Top 10 Colleges In India: NIRF Rankings 2023

Miranda House Tops India Rankings 2023
The Minister of State for Education and External Affairs, Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, released the India Rankings 2023 on June 5. The rankings are based on the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) implemented by the Ministry of Education in 2015. Here are the top 10 colleges in the country.
Miranda House, Delhi is a premier women's college affiliated with Delhi University. Established in 1948, it consistently ranks first in the India Rankings for seven years, from 2017 to 2023.
Hindu College, Delhi: Established in 1899, it is now a constituent college of the University of Delhi. Ranked 2nd in India Rankings 2023, it is one of Delhi's oldest and most selective colleges.
Presidency College, Chennai is a prestigious arts, law, and science college in Tamil Nadu. It is one of India's oldest government arts colleges and ranks third in the College Category of India Rankings 2023.
PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Coimbatore is an autonomous arts and science college established in 1963. It is affiliated to Bharathiar University and ranks 4th in India Rankings 2023.
St. Xavier's College, Kolkata is a Christian minority institute founded in 1860. It offers diverse courses and is ranked 5th in the 2023 India Rankings.
Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, New Delhi, is a co-ed college affiliated with the University of Delhi. Founded in 1959, it is ranked 6th in the College Category in India Rankings 2023.
Loyola College, Chennai, founded by Jesuits in 1925, is a Catholic minority institute affiliated to the University of Madras. It provides quality education in a Christian environment and ranks 7th in the India Rankings 2023 for colleges.
Rahara V.C. College, also known as Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College, was founded in 1963. In the India Rankings 2023, it secured the 8th position in the College Category. It has consistently ranked between 5 and 11 from 2018 to 2022.
Kirori Mal College, Delhi is a top-ranked institution known for academic excellence, vibrant extracurriculars, and a rich tradition in theatre, art, and music. It secured the 10th position in India Rankings 2023, maintaining its success for two years in a row.
LSR College, New Delhi, is a prestigious women's college affiliated with the University of Delhi. Established in 1956. It is currently ranked 9th in the India Rankings 2023 and has consistently held top positions in previous years.