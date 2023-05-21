MI vs SRH, IPL 2023: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

All you need to know about IPL 2023's match no. 69 between the Mumbai Indians and the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Updated On 9:00 AM IST

IPL 2023, Match 69: MI vs SRH

In the second-last league game of the season, the Mumbai Indians will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad. This is a must-win game for MI if they have to qualify for the playoffs.

Date

The Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match will be played on Sunday, May 21.

Time

The MI vs SRH match will start at 3:30 pm IST.

Venue

The MI vs SRH match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

MI vs SRH Head-To-Head In IPL

Matches Played: 20, Won by Mumbai Indians (MI): 11, Won by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): 9

Mumbai Indians (MI) Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan KIshan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Cameron Greem, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Piyush Chawla, Chris Jordan, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Predicted Playing XI

Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klassen (wk), Glenn Phillips, Harry Brook, Abdul Samad, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Mayank Dagar

