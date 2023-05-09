MI vs RCB, IPL 2023: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

In one of the most awaited matches of the season, Mumbai Indians will lock horns against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Updated On 9:44 AM IST

IPL 2023, Match 54: MI vs RCB

In a very crucial match, the Mumbai Indians will play against the Royal Challengers Bangalore tonight. A win for either teams will drastically improve their chances for qualifying for the play offs.

Date

The MI vs RCB match will be played on Tuesday, May 9.

Time

The MI vs RCB match will start at 7:30 pm IST. Viewers can tune in to Star Sports Network or JioCinema to watch the match.

Venue

Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium is the venue for MI vs RCB match.

MI vs RCB Head-To-Head In IPL

Matches Played: 31, Won by Mumbai Indians (MI): 17, Won by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): 14

Mumbai Indians (MI) Predicted Playing XI

Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Predicted Playing XI

Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel.

More Stories

7 Fascinating Facts About Burj Al Arab

Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — May 8

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — May 8
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe