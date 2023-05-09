MI vs RCB, IPL 2023: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

In one of the most awaited matches of the season, Mumbai Indians will lock horns against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.
In a very crucial match, the Mumbai Indians will play against the Royal Challengers Bangalore tonight. A win for either teams will drastically improve their chances for qualifying for the play offs.
The MI vs RCB match will be played on Tuesday, May 9.
The MI vs RCB match will start at 7:30 pm IST. Viewers can tune in to Star Sports Network or JioCinema to watch the match.
Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium is the venue for MI vs RCB match.
Matches Played: 31, Won by Mumbai Indians (MI): 17, Won by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): 14
Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya
Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel.