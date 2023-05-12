MI vs GT, IPL 2023: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

A win for Gujarat Titans will assure them a place in Qualifier 1 while a Mumbai Indians' victory will help them reach the playoffs

IPL 2023, Match 57: MI vs GT

Gujarat Titans will take on 5-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians in match no. 57 of the Indian Premier League. GT are table toppers with 16 points in 11 matches while Mumbai Indians have 12 points with three games to go.

Date

The Mumbai Indians will face the Gujarat Titans on Friday, May 12.

Time

The MI vs GT contest will start at 7:30 pm IST.

Venue

Friday's MI vs GT match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

MI vs GT Head-To-Head In IPL

Matches Played: 2, Won by Mumbai Indians (MI): 1, Won by Gujarat Titans (GT): 1

Mumbai Indians (MI) Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Tilak Varma, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya

Gujarat Titans (GT) Predicted Playing XI

Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmed, Mohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami

