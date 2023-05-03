MG Comet vs Tata Tiago EV: Price, Range, Specifications Compared

Let us compare them based on some important criteria's to help you determine which one to buy.

Price

The MG Comet EV starts at an ex-showroom price of ₹7.89 lakh. On the other hand, the Tata Tiago EV ex-showroom price starts at ₹8.69 lakh.

Power

As per CarDekho, the MG Comet EV can output 41 bhp of power and a top speed of 100 kmph, whereas the Tata Tiago EV can output around 60-73 bhp of power and a top speed of around 120 kmph.

Features

The Comet EV comes with a parking camera, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, and TPMS. The Tiago EV comes with a Harman sound system, TPMS, and automatic climate control.

Driving Range

The MG Comet EV offers a driving capacity of 230-km on a full charge and the Tata Tiago EV offers a driving capacity of 250-km on a full charge.

Battery Capacity

The Comet EV has a battery capacity of 17.3 kWh. Meanwhile, the Tiago EV has a slightly larger battery capacity of 19.2 kWh.

Safety Rating

While the Tata Tiago EV has a four-star NCAP safety rating, there is no official safety rating available for the newly launched MG Comet EV.

