LSG vs RCB, IPL 2023: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

All you need to know about match no.43 of the IPL between the Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore
Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore will play against each other on May 1. The previous meeting between these two teams which took place on April 10 turned out to be a last-ball thriller at a throbbing Chinnaswamy stadium.
The LSG vs RCB fixture will be played on Monday, May 1.
The match on Monday will start at 7:30 pm IST.
The match will be played at LSG's homeground - Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Matches Played: 3, Won by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): 2, Won by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): 1. In all three fixtures, RCB batted first.
KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis/Quinton de Kock, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Naveen Ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Yash Thakur
Probable XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Suyash Prabhudessai/Karn Sharma, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj