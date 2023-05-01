LSG vs RCB, IPL 2023: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

All you need to know about match no.43 of the IPL between the Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore

Updated On 11:54 AM IST

IPL 2023, Match 43: LSG vs RCB

Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore will play against each other on May 1. The previous meeting between these two teams which took place on April 10 turned out to be a last-ball thriller at a throbbing Chinnaswamy stadium. 

Date

The LSG vs RCB fixture will be played on Monday, May 1.

Time

The match on Monday will start at 7:30 pm IST.

Venue

The match will be played at LSG's homeground - Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 

LSG vs RCB Head-To-Head In IPL

Matches Played: 3, Won by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): 2, Won by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): 1. In all three fixtures, RCB batted first.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Predicted Playing XI

KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis/Quinton de Kock, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Naveen Ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Yash Thakur

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Predicted Playing XI

Probable XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Suyash Prabhudessai/Karn Sharma, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj

