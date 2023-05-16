LSG vs MI, IPL 2023: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

All you need to know about IPL 2023's crucial match no.63 between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Mumbai Indians.

IPL 2023, Match 63: LSG vs MI

Stakes will be high when Lucknow Super Giants will take on the Mumbai Indians in match no.63 of the Indian Premier League. A win for any of these teams will drastically improve their chances of qualifying for the IPL 2023 Playoffs.

Date

The LSG vs MI match will be played on Tuesday, May 16.

Time

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians match will start at 7:30 pm IST.

Venue

Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow will host the LSG vs MI match.

LSG vs MI Head-To-Head In IPL

Matches Played: 2, Won by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): 2, Won by Mumbai Indians (MI): 0

Mumbai Indians (MI) Predicted Playing XI

Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Predicted Playing XI

Quinton de Kock (wk), Kyle Mayers, Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya (c), K Gowtham, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan

