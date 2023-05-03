LSG vs CSK, IPL 2023: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul is likely to miss today's match against Chennai Super Kings due to an injury.

Updated On 9:41 AM IST

IPL 2023, Match 45: LSG vs CSK

Lucknow Super Giants will lock horns with the Chennai Super Kings for the second time this season. In their first meeting this season, CSK defended 217 at Chepauk. This time, it is likely going to be a low-scoring match.

Date

The LSG vs CSK match will be played on Wednesday, May 3.

Time

The first of the double header on Wednesday will start at 3:30 pm IST.

Venue

The LSG vs CSK match will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

LSG vs CSK Head-To-Head In IPL

Matches Played: 2, Won by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): 1, Won by Chennai Super Kings (CSK): 1

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Predicted Playing XI

Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), K Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Amit Mishra, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Predicted Playing XI

Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c and wk), Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh.

