LSG vs CSK, IPL 2023: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul is likely to miss today's match against Chennai Super Kings due to an injury.
Lucknow Super Giants will lock horns with the Chennai Super Kings for the second time this season. In their first meeting this season, CSK defended 217 at Chepauk. This time, it is likely going to be a low-scoring match.
The LSG vs CSK match will be played on Wednesday, May 3.
The first of the double header on Wednesday will start at 3:30 pm IST.
The LSG vs CSK match will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
Matches Played: 2, Won by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): 1, Won by Chennai Super Kings (CSK): 1
Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), K Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Amit Mishra, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur.
Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c and wk), Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh.