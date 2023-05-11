KKR vs RR, IPL 2023: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

All you need to know about IPL 2023's match no. 56 between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Rajasthan Royals.

Updated On 9:41 AM IST

IPL 2023, Match 56: KKR vs RR

It has been a drastic turn around for the Knight Riders as they managed to win last 3 out of their 4 games. On the other side, the Royals have lost 5 out of their 6 matches. The loser of the KKR vs RR match will probably not make it to the playoffs.

Date

The KKR vs RR match will be played on Thursday, May 11.

Time

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match will start at 7:30 pm IST.

Venue

The KKR vs RR match will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

KKR vs RR Head-To-Head In IPL

Matches Played: 27, Won by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): 14, Won by Rajasthan Royals (RR): 12, No Result: 1.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Predicted Playing XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (w), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Predicted Playing XI

Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c and wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Kuldip Yadav

