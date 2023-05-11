KKR vs RR, IPL 2023: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

All you need to know about IPL 2023's match no. 56 between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Rajasthan Royals.
It has been a drastic turn around for the Knight Riders as they managed to win last 3 out of their 4 games. On the other side, the Royals have lost 5 out of their 6 matches. The loser of the KKR vs RR match will probably not make it to the playoffs.
The KKR vs RR match will be played on Thursday, May 11.
The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match will start at 7:30 pm IST.
The KKR vs RR match will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
Matches Played: 27, Won by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): 14, Won by Rajasthan Royals (RR): 12, No Result: 1.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz (w), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora
Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c and wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Kuldip Yadav