KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

All you need to know about IPL 2023 match no. 53 between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Punjab Kings.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will play against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in 53rd match of the Indian Premier League. Both the teams have played 10 games each and will need to win each of their remaining matches to qualify for the play-offs.
The KKR vs PBKS match will be played on Monday, May 8.
The KKR vs PBKS match will start at 7:30 pm IST.
Kolkata's Eden Gardens is the venue for today's KKR vs PBKS match.
Matches Played: 31, Won by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): 20, Won by Punjab Kings (PBKS): 11
Jason Roy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Anukul Roy
Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Liam Livingtsone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Nathan Ellis