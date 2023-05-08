KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

All you need to know about IPL 2023 match no. 53 between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Punjab Kings.

Updated On 10:00 AM IST

IPL 2023, Match 53: KKR vs PBKS

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will play against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in 53rd match of the Indian Premier League. Both the teams have played 10 games each and will need to win each of their remaining matches to qualify for the play-offs.

Date

The KKR vs PBKS match will be played on Monday, May 8.

Time

The KKR vs PBKS match will start at 7:30 pm IST.

Venue

Kolkata's Eden Gardens is the venue for today's KKR vs PBKS match.

KKR vs PBKS Head-To-Head In IPL

Matches Played: 31, Won by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): 20, Won by Punjab Kings (PBKS): 11

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Predicted Playing XI

Jason Roy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Anukul Roy

Punjab Kings (PBKS) Predicted Playing XI

Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Liam Livingtsone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Nathan Ellis

