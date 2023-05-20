KKR vs LSG, IPL 2023: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

All you need to know about IPL 2023's match no. 68 between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants.

Updated On 4:00 PM IST

IPL 2023, Match 68: KKR vs LSG

A win against Kolkata Knight Riders will help Lucknow Super Gaints reach the playoffs with 17 points. If CSK loses against DC or if LSG win by a big margin against KKR, then they can even finish 2nd on the points table and play Qualifier 1 against GT.

Date

The KKR vs LSG match will be played on Saturday, May 20.

Time

KKR vs LSG will be the second match to be played on Saturday and will start at 7:30 pm IST.

Venue

Kolkata's Eden Gardens Stadium is the venue for KKR vs LSG match.

KKR vs LSG Head-To-Head In IPL

Matches Played: 2, Won by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): 0, Won by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): 2.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Predicted Playing XI

Jason Roy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Predicted Playing XI

Deepak Hooda, Quinton de Kock (wk), Prerak Mankad, Krunal Pandya (c), Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur

