KKR vs LSG, IPL 2023: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

All you need to know about IPL 2023's match no. 68 between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants.
A win against Kolkata Knight Riders will help Lucknow Super Gaints reach the playoffs with 17 points. If CSK loses against DC or if LSG win by a big margin against KKR, then they can even finish 2nd on the points table and play Qualifier 1 against GT.
The KKR vs LSG match will be played on Saturday, May 20.
KKR vs LSG will be the second match to be played on Saturday and will start at 7:30 pm IST.
Kolkata's Eden Gardens Stadium is the venue for KKR vs LSG match.
Matches Played: 2, Won by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): 0, Won by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): 2.
Jason Roy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora.
Deepak Hooda, Quinton de Kock (wk), Prerak Mankad, Krunal Pandya (c), Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur