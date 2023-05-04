7 Interesting Facts To Know About King Charles III

Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort will be coronated on May 6 at Westminster Abbey.
In 1970, Charles obtained a degree from Cambridge University, having studied archaeology and anthropology, and later switched to history for the latter part of his course. He graduated with a lower second-class honors, which is equivalent to a GPA between 2.7 and 3.0 in the American grading system.
Charles joined the Royal Navy in 1971 and became a qualified helicopter pilot. However, in 1994, he crashed a Queen's Flight passenger jet in the Hebrides, which led him to give up flying.
Charles was bullied at school. Children called him “fatty” and picked on his prominent ears. His great-uncle, Earl Mountbatten, urged Charles’ parents to have them surgically pinned back to no avail.
Charles is a Burnley Football Club fan.
In 1976, Charles founded The Prince’s Trust, which helps 11-30 year-olds gain education and career opportunities. He had used his Navy severance pay — £7,400 — to fund 21 community initiatives nationwide, which became the charity’s pilot projects.
King Charles visited the sets of his 1981 Indian film, 'Ahista Ahista' featuring Ranbir Kapoor’s uncle Shammi Kapoor, Padmini Kolhapure, and Shashikala.
King Charles last visited India in November 2019, when he was the Prince of Wales, and also celebrated his 71st birthday while in Mumbai.