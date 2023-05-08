Karnataka Elections 2023: Polling Date, Voting Time, Results And More

Public campaigning for the state assembly elections will end at 6 pm on May 8.

Updated On 3:24 PM IST

Date

Assembly Elections in Karnataka will be held in a single phase on Wednesday, May 10.

Time

People in Karnataka can vote for their preferred candidate on May 10 from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm.

Results

The counting of votes will begin from 8:00 am on Saturday, May 13.

Total Assembly Seats

Karnataka has 224 assembly seats and the majority mark is 113.

Total Voters In Karnataka

According to Chief Election Commissioner of India Rajiv Kumar, the total electorates in the state are 5,21,73,579 crores of which males are 2.62 crores and females are 2.59 crores. 

Voter Turnout In 2018 Assembly Elections

In 2018, 72.13 % of the total registered voters cast their vote.

