Karnataka Elections 2023: Polling Date, Voting Time, Results And More

Public campaigning for the state assembly elections will end at 6 pm on May 8.
Assembly Elections in Karnataka will be held in a single phase on Wednesday, May 10.
People in Karnataka can vote for their preferred candidate on May 10 from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm.
The counting of votes will begin from 8:00 am on Saturday, May 13.
Karnataka has 224 assembly seats and the majority mark is 113.
According to Chief Election Commissioner of India Rajiv Kumar, the total electorates in the state are 5,21,73,579 crores of which males are 2.62 crores and females are 2.59 crores.
In 2018, 72.13 % of the total registered voters cast their vote.