Check Out Jio's New Cricket Plans With Unlimited Calling, 5G Data And More

As the IPL 2023 season enters its final phase, Jio has launched new cricket plans. Check details here

Updated On 4:07 PM IST

Jio launched new cricket plans for the 2023 IPL season offering 3GB daily data, unlimited calling, and 5G benefits. Users can also get up to 40GB of additional data for uninterrupted streaming on JioCinema.

Jio Rs 219 Plan

This plan offers unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, 3GB/day, free Jio app subscription for 14 days, a free 2GB data add-on worth Rs 25, and free 5G data for eligible users.

Jio Rs 399 plan

Get unlimited calls, 100 daily SMS, and 3GB data/day with Jio app subscription for 28 days. Plus, a free 6GB data add-on voucher worth Rs 61.

Jio Rs 999 Plan

Jio's 84-day plan includes unlimited calls, 100 daily SMS, and 3GB of daily data, as well as a Jio apps subscription. For a limited time, 5G users can also get 40GB of extra data worth Rs 241 at no cost

Jio is offering subscriptions to JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud with the mentioned plans. The subscription is included in the plan benefits and does not require any additional payment.

