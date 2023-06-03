Myntra Kotak Credit Card: Benefits & Features

Designed for a fashion-forward generation, it offers amazing discounts on purchases made on Myntra Platforms and more.
The co-branded digital fashion and lifestyle credit card can be availed from Myntra as well as Kotak mobile applications. Here are some key benefits of the credit card
Get cashback up to Rs.750 on Myntra and Rs.1000 on Preferred Partners, plus 1.25% unlimited cashback.
2 PVR Tickets on spends > Rs.50,000 per quarter
Get free access to airport lounges every 3 months for domestic flights and enjoy perks such as meals, comfy seats, TV, reading materials, and Wi-Fi.
Complimentary membership to Myntra Insider Program.
The 1% fuel surcharge waiver is applicable on transactions that range between Rs 500 and Rs 3,000