Hurun Global Unicorn Index 2023: These 5 Indian Companies Feature In The Top 100

The Hurun Research Institute released the Global Unicorn Index 2023, a ranking of the world’s start-ups founded in the 2000s

Updated On 11:52 AM IST

Hurun Global Unicorn Index 2023

The report released on April 18 shows that India continues to be the world's 3rd largest country with the highest number of unicorns, following United States and China. Let's find out which are these five companies

BYJU'S

BYJU'S is also one of the top 10 unicorn startups worldwide that experienced a significant increase in valuation 

  • Ranks 14th in the list of Top 100

  • Only EdTech company to feature in Top 20

  • Valuation: $22 billion

Dream11

The fantasy gaming platform jumped up 26 places to enter into the top 100 list

  • Ranks 84th in the list of Top 100

  • One of the only gaming company to feature in Top 100 with Niantic

  • Valuation: $8 billion

Swiggy

The On-Demand delivery & foodtech platform was the 3rd name to feature in the top 100 list

  • Also Ranks 84th in the list of Top 100

  • Is among the four On-Demand Delivery companies to feature in Top 100 with Niantic

  • Valuation: $8 billion

OLA

The On-demand ride sharing company was another such Unicorn which featured in the list

  • Ranks 94th in the list of Top 100

  • Dropped by 15 places in YoY change

  • Valuation: $7.5 billion

RAZORPAY

The fintech company is the 5th India-based organization to feature in the Top 100 list

  • Also Ranks 94th in the list of Top 100

  • Saw a huge jump of 136 places in YoY change

  • Valuation: $7.5 billion

Where Does India Rank In The Country-Wise List

India retained 3rd place with 68 unicorns.

On YoY change, India further added 14 new unicorns to the list and 47 more since pre-covid era.

India has a total of 138 unicorns, out of which 70 were established by Indian co-founders but have their headquarters located outside India

