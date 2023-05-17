How Can Punjab Kings Qualify For IPL 2023 Playoffs?

IPL 2023: Punjab Kings will take on the Delhi Capitals on May 17 at a new venue.
Punjab Kings will have to play their best cricket to qualify for IPL 2023 playoffs. With Gujarat Titans already qualifying, only 3 teams have the chance now. Punjab Kings have failed to qualify for the playoffs since 2014.
Matches Played: 12, Won: 6, Lost: 6, Net Run Rate: -0.268
PBKS vs DC on May 17 in Dharamshala
PBKS vs RR on May 19 in Dharamshala
Punjab Kings need to win both their remaining fixtures to qualify for the playoffs. However, they will need to keep their NRR in mind as well because if RCB wins both of their remaining games, they will also get to 16 points. If this happens, based on the current NRR, RCB might go through.
In their last 5 matches, Punjab Kings have won 2 and lost 3. In their previous match, a century by Prabhsimran Singh helped PBKS defeat the Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.