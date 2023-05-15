How Can Mumbai Indians Qualify For IPL 2023 Playoffs?

Mumbai Indians will play against the Lucknow Super Giants and the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their remaining two league matches.

IPL 2023 Playoffs

With 9 league matches remaining in the IPL, 4 out of the 10 teams in the tournament have been eliminated. Mumbai Indians are among the 6 teams fighting for a spot in the playoffs. Here is all you need to know.

Mumbai Indians (MI) Current Standing

Matches Played: 12, Won: 7, Lost: 5, Net Run Rate: -0.117

Mumbai Indians (M) Remaining Matches 

  • MI vs LSG on May 16 in Lucknow

  • MI vs SRH on May 21 in Mumbai

What do Mumbai Indians need to do? 

MI need to win both their remaining matches to qualify for the playoffs. With 18 points, MI can even finish in the top 2 and play Qualifier 1 if GT and CSK lose their remaining matches. Even if MI win 1 game, they will most likely qualify for the playoffs if other results go in their favour.

Mumbai Indians: Previous Results

MI have won 4 out of their last 5 matches, with the latest victory coming against IPL 2023 table toppers Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium on May 12.

