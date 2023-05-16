How Can LSG Qualify For IPL 2023 Playoffs?

In their last 5 matches, Lucknow Super Giants have won 2 and lost 2 with one game being washed out due to rain.
With Gujarat Titans qualifying for the IPL 2023 Playoffs, only 3 teams have a chance now. With two matches remaining, LSG are very much in the race to grab a spot in the top 4. Here is all you need to know
Matches Played: 12, Won: 6, Lost: 5, No Result: 1, Net Run Rate: +0.309
LSG vs MI on May 16 in Lucknow
LSG vs KKR on May 20 in Kolkata
LSG need to win both their remaining matches to confirm a spot in the top 4. If CSK lose against DC and MI lose one of their remaining two matches, LSG can also grab the second spot on the IPL 2023 points table with 17 points. If Lucknow Super Giants lose both their remaining matches, they will be eliminated from the tournament.
In their last 5 matches, LSG have won 2 and lost 2 with one game being washed out due to rain. In their previous match against SRH, Lucknow won the match by 7 wickets as they chased a target of 183 with 4 balls remaining.